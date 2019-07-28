Vietnam July trade surplus likely $200 million, down sharply from June - stats office

Exports in July likely rose 9.3% from a year earlier to $22.6 billion, while imports rose 5.0% to $22.4 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

The GSO's trade data is subject to revision next month.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in July. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first seven months of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 7.5% from a year earlier to $145.133 billion, while imports were up 8.3% to $143.344 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.79 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)