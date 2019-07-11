Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam June trade surplus at $1.93 billion versus $400 million surplus forecast - customs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:06pm EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $1.93 billion in June, bigger than a government forecast of $400 million surplus, customs data showed on Friday.

Exports in June fell 2.2% from the previous month to $21.43 billion, while imports were down 15.9% to $19.49 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in June. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first half of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 7.2%to $122.53 billion from a year earlier, while imports were up 8.9% to $120.94 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.59 billion.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aAsian price steady as global supply still ample
RE
07/12Thai central bank imposes measures on capital flows as baht climbs
RE
07/11Asian shares dart between gains and losses before key China data
RE
07/11Asian shares dart between gains and losses before key China data
RE
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warned of trade impact
RE
07/11Oil near six-week highs amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Middle East tensions
RE
07/11Dollar steadies as strong U.S. inflation curbs chance of aggressive Fed rate cut
RE
07/11Dollar steadies as strong U.S. inflation curbs chance of aggressive Fed rate cut
RE
07/11Oil near six-week highs amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Middle East tensions
RE
07/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
3Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
4COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade
5AIR CHINA LTD. : Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About