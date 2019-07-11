Vietnam June trade surplus at $1.93 billion versus $400 million surplus forecast - customs

Exports in June fell 2.2% from the previous month to $21.43 billion, while imports were down 15.9% to $19.49 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in June. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first half of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 7.2%to $122.53 billion from a year earlier, while imports were up 8.9% to $120.94 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.59 billion.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Arun Koyyur)