Vietnam October inflation accelerates to 2.24% year-on-year, from 1.98% in September

10/29/2019 | 12:07am EDT
Women sell vegetables at a market in Hanoi

(Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in October rose 2.24% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the costs of healthcare and education services, government data on Tuesday showed.

The cost of healthcare services and medicines rose 8.84% in the month, while that of education services rose 4.25%, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Consumer inflation in September was 1.98%.

From the previous month, the October CPI rose 0.59%, the GSO said. It increased 2.79% from the end of last year.

The average consumer price index in January-October rose 2.48% from a year earlier.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.99% in October from a year earlier and was up 0.15% from September, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
