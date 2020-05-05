Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam PM says economy must grow faster than 2.7% IMF forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 12:55am EDT
Vietnam's PM Phuc attends a news conference with Nepal's PM K. P. Oli at the Government Office in Hanoi

By Khanh Vu

Vietnam's economy must grow faster this year than the 2.7% forecast by the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday, with economic activity resuming after a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Having entered a lockdown from April 1-23, Vietnam started lifting its strict restrictions on movement late last month after infections abated. It has reported 271 coronavirus cases with no deaths.

The economy grew at its slowest pace in the first quarter of this year, at 3.8%, as the new coronavirus outbreak hit economic output.

"We mustn't allow the economy to grow at a slow pace," Phuc said in a statement on the government website. "Only growth can help provide jobs, reduce poverty and ensure social security."

"The IMF has forecast Vietnam's growth at 2.7% this year, the fastest in Southeast Asia, but we must obtain a faster growth," Phuc said.

Vietnam has previously set a target for an economic growth of 6.8% for this year, but Phuc told the government cabinet on Tuesday to consider "adjusting the 2020 targets if necessary," according to the statement.

Phuc said the country needs to spend up to 700 trillion dong ($29.89 billion) from the state budget on infrastructure and development projects this year, and help local firms to resume their operations.

Inflation must be kept below 4% this year as previously targeted, he added.

($1 = 23,421 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aThai April headline CPI falls 2.99%, biggest drop in over 10 years
RE
01:24aTHE LATEST U.S. TREASURY GUIDANCE ON PPP (UPDATED MAY 4) : Clarification and Answers for Lenders and Small Business Borrowers
PU
01:21aIndonesia's first-quarter GDP growth slows to weakest since 2001 on virus curbs
RE
01:21aIndonesia first-quarter GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001
RE
01:20aCoronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy - global survey
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSingapore Retail Sales Declined 13.3% in March
DJ
01:15aFormer Australian boom town carves road to coronavirus recovery
RE
01:13aU.S., UK launch post-Brexit video trade talks amid coronavirus recession
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
4INTOUCH HOLDINGS : INTOUCH : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group