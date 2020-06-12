Vietnam: Strategic Partnership Between Phu Yen Province and The World Bank

HANOI, June 12, 2020-The World Bank and the People's Committee of Phu Yen Province today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a partnership for strategic engagements during the 2020-25 period.

The framework will enable the central province of Phu Yen to better leverage the World Bank's global knowledge, financial resources and convening power to achieve its socio-economic goals and realize the vision of becoming an industrial and tourism hub for Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Priority areas include mainstreaming urban resilience, delivering high-quality and efficient infrastructure services and fostering development in the tourism and fishery sectors.

'Phu Yen is rapidly evolving and so is our partnership,' said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. 'We are excited to expand our support for Phu Yen's efforts to build a sustainable marine economy and boost regional economic integration.'

Once isolated, Phu Yen is thriving - it has outperformed the nation in average GDP growth since 2008. Locating at a crossroad in the south-central region of the country, and having nearly 200 kilometers of coastline, the province holds great potential to become a critical link for economic exchange in the region.

The two sides will establish a platform to conduct regular and strategic discussions, share knowledge and lessons learned, and pool and leverage resources and expertise. They will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including support forthe local Socio-economic Development Plan for 2021-2030, smart city and e-governance initiatives, and public-private partnerships.