Vietnam : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics (June 10-14, 2019) »

budget GGS excluding, extrabudgetary funds and the own source revenue and expenditure of public service delivery agencies. In due course, the GFS project will seek to cover data for extra-budgetary funds by working with the authorities in the next phase of the GFS project (JSA3).

B. Accounting and Statistical Reporting

Institutional coverage of fiscal data compiled and disseminated in the GFSY is currently limited to the State Budget (budget GGS). The GFS data loaded into the GFSY from 2003 to 2013, compiled by the two 2015 GFS missions, 2 was extracted from the published SBB tables. Additional GFS data for years 2014 to 2016, consistent with the 2015 State Budget Law, was provided to the mission for review. Updated data for years 2003 to 2013, on a consistent basis with the three additional years, was also provided to the mission. GFSY data compiled from SBB does not include detailed economic categories of current expenditure, such as wages and salaries, as SBB current expenditure is only presented by function. TABMIS provides details on economic classification of expenditure and a priority objective is to produce more complete annual GFS data from TABMIS using the bridge tables for GFSY. The State Budget Law allows budget spending units, investment holders, and

budget-funded governments to carry over their unused budgets to the following year for implementation and recording. The final accounts are settled in the following fiscal year with respect to some special expenditure items, including: (i) capital expenditures, which can be carried over from one year to the next in accordance with the Public Investment Law; (ii) expenditures for the procurement of equipment that have all the documentation and contracts signed prior to December 31 of the fiscal year; (iii) expenditures earmarked for wage policies; (iv) expenditures in block grant budgets already allocated to public service delivery units and State administrative units;

expenditures in supplementary budgets authorized after September 30 of the fiscal year; expenditure in allocated research budgets; (vii) budgetary savings (from over-realized revenues and expenditure savings) allowed by relevant authorities to be carried over for spending in the following year.

8. All the carry over expenditures in a fiscal year are accounted for as carry-over revenue in the year following the fiscal year, resulting in double counting of both expenditure and revenues. Vietnam GFS records only actual cash flows in each fiscal year, and carryover revenues and expenditures are therefore excluded.

C. GFS Manual for Vietnam

9. The Revised State Budget Law provisions issued in 2015, the Accounting Law issued in 2016, the Public Debt Management Law issued in 2017, and the Public Asset Management Law issued in 2017 include PFM reforms in budget classification, accounting standards, charts

