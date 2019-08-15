Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam aims to sell stakes in nearly 100 state firms by end of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to speed up its privatisation programme by selling stakes in nearly 100 state-owned firms by the end of 2020, including Agribank, the government said late on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country has been selling stakes in state firms in recent years to improve their performance and to fill the government's coffers, but the pace has been slower than scheduled recently.

The government now plans to sell stakes in 93 firms by the end of next year, it said in a statement. They will include up to 35% stakes in Agribank - the country's biggest bank by assets which was formally known as the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development - as well as in Vietnam National Coal–Mineral Industries Holding Corp, the country's largest coal miner, and in Vietnam Northern Food Corp.

Agribank, which has total assets of nearly $56 billion, said last week it targets pretax profit of 10 trillion dong ($429 million) this year, up 32.9% from last year.

The government said it will also sell up to 50% stakes in mobile telecom carrier MobiFone and as well as in Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group and Vietnam National Chemical Group.

It also plans to sell up to 100% of Vietnam Paper Corp. By the end of next year and two power-generating units of Vietnam Electricity Group, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Estimated July 2019 U.S. Airline Traffic Data
PU
02:37pWTO paves way for China to seek sanctions against U.S.
RE
02:22pDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY OF CANADA : New Canada–U.S. Preclearance Agreement comes into force, opening door to enhanced travel and trade
PU
02:22pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : U.S. DOT Announces More than $60 Million in Funding for State Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage Safety Programs
PU
02:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Recognized as a 2019 Best Place to Work’ in Dallas
SE
02:15pQuantum Materials Corp Acquires Blockchain Technology to Address New Market Opportunities - Updated
GL
02:07pBANCO DE MEXICO : The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points
PU
02:04pVietnam aims to sell stakes in nearly 100 state firms by end of 2020
RE
01:57pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE's annual ethanol conference kicks off in Omaha
PU
01:56pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Breaks Below 2%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : GE shares fall on report alleging its finances are worse than disclosed
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group