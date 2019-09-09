Vietnam and Russia strengthen cooperation in the field of construction (9/9/19 11:29 AM)

Within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, Russian Federation, on September 5, Vietnam Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha and Minister of Construction, Housing and Public Service (Russian Federation), Mr. Vladimir Yakushev signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two ministries. The official delegation of Vietnam was led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

The signing ceremony of the MOU took place on September 5, 2019, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Maxim Alexeevich Akimov. Two ministries will focus on cooperative activities in the following areas: architecture, urban planning, zoning planning and territorial planning; urban environment; valuation in construction; housing policy and accompanying public services.

Minister Pham Hong Ha and Minister Vladimir Yakushev also attended and spoke at the Dialogue with the topic 'Transformation of construction industry to enhance investment potential of the Far East'.

Minister Pham Hong Ha highlighted three areas that Vietnam's construction industry is trying to improve: Completing the legal system of construction investment to ensure a public, transparency, orderly construction market in line with international practices; Improving the efficiency of construction investment for the whole society and each project through strengthening research and application of scientific and technological achievements in design, construction and management of construction works, renovation of standard systems and norms system; Focusing on training high-quality human resources for the Industry.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established on May 19, 2015, under Decree No. 250 of Russian President Putin and held every year, with the aim of attracting investment and promoting development cooperation in the Far East of Russian.

The 2019 Eastern Economic Forum was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Source: Construction Newspaper

Translated by: Mai Anh