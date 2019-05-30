Log in
Vietnam central bank says not pursuing 'unhealthy competitive advantage' in trade

05/30/2019 | 04:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The State Bank of Vietnam building is seen in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank, said on Thursday it is not pursuing an "unhealthy competitive advantage" in international trade after the Trump administration raised concerns over currency practices by nine countries this week.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in a semi-annual report to Congress, said it reviewed the policies of an expanded set of 21 major U.S. trading partners and found that nine required close attention due to currency practices, including Vietnam.

"The State Bank of Vietnam will coordinate with relevant agencies to discuss and address the issue raised by the U.S. Treasury in a cooperative manner," the central bank said.

The central bank said it would pursue a flexible foreign exchange rate "in accordance with domestic and international market conditions".

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

