Vietnam commits to successfully organize ASEAN defence - military meetings and activities in 2020

(Bqp.vn) - Within the framework of ADMM Retreat, on February 18, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich had a bilateral meeting with Australian Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds.
During the meeting
At the meeting, the two ministers reviewed achievements of bilateral defence relations over the past time. Accordingly, Vietnam - Australia defence cooperation continues to be effectively implemented in accordance with the signed documents and agreements.
Senator Linda Reynolds highly appreciated Vietnam Ministry of National Defence in organizing the ASEAN - Australia Defence Ministers' informal meeting. Appreciating the preprations of Vietnam as ASEAN Chairman 2020, Senator Linda Reynolds believed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will successfully organize the defence - military meetings and activities in 2020. She also affirmed that Australia will continue supporting Vietnam in training language and transporting the staffs of the Level 2 Field Hospital for UN peacekeeping mission.
