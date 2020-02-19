Log in
News : Companies

Vietnam commits to successfully organize ASEAN defence - military meetings and activities in 2020

02/19/2020 | 12:33am EST

(Bqp.vn) - Within the framework of ADMM Retreat, on February 18, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich had a bilateral meeting with Australian Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds.

During the meeting

At the meeting, the two ministers reviewed achievements of bilateral defence relations over the past time. Accordingly, Vietnam - Australia defence cooperation continues to be effectively implemented in accordance with the signed documents and agreements.

Senator Linda Reynolds highly appreciated Vietnam Ministry of National Defence in organizing the ASEAN - Australia Defence Ministers' informal meeting. Appreciating the preprations of Vietnam as ASEAN Chairman 2020, Senator Linda Reynolds believed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will successfully organize the defence - military meetings and activities in 2020. She also affirmed that Australia will continue supporting Vietnam in training language and transporting the staffs of the Level 2 Field Hospital for UN peacekeeping mission.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 05:32:08 UTC
