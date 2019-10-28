Vietnam expects $100 million trade deficit in October - statistics office

Exports in October were are likely to dip 0.8% from a year earlier to $22.4 billion, while imports are forecast to rise 3.5% to $22.5 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

The GSO's figures are based on partial data for the month, and is often subject to revision.

For the first ten months, exports are forecast to increase 7.4% from a year earlier to $217.05 billion, while imports are set to increase 7.8% to $210 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $7.5 billion, the GSO said.

