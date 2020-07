Exports in the January-June period rose 0.2% from a year earlier to $122.79 billion, while imports were down 2.9% to $117.33 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

The country reported a trade surplus $1.85 billion in June, slightly narrowing from a $1.97 billion surplus in June last year.

