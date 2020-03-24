Log in
Vietnam first-quarter FDI inflows drop 6.6% year on year to $3.85 billion

03/24/2020 | 10:24pm EDT

Vietnam received $3.85 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first quarter, down 6.6% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Wednesday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges ? which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements ? fell 20.9% in the Jan-March period from a year earlier to $8.55 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 47.5% are to be invested in gas, water and electricity distribution, while 31.9% would go to manufacturing and processing, it added.

Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and China.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

