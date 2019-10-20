Log in
Vietnam prime minister says 2019 GDP growth to exceed 6.8%

10/20/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to exceed 6.8% this year, backed by robust exports and foreign investment, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday.

The country is targeting a GDP growth of 6.8% and will keep inflation below 4% next year, Phuc said at a meeting of the National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body.

Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves have reached $73 billion, a record high, he added.

Phuc said, however, that Vietnam has an open economy and is exposed to external risks.

The country's pace of privatisation of state-owned enterprises and pace of budget spending on infrastructure have been slower than expected, Phuc also said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

