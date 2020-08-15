Vietnam reports 21 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported 21 new coronavirus infections and two deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 950, with 23 fatalities.

More than 470 of the cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 115,858 people are being quarantined, including 4,182 at hospitals, 25,952 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.