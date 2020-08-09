Vietnam reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, one death

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday
reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death, taking
the country's total tally to 841, with 11 fatalities.
All of the new cases are linked to the central city of
Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the
Ministry of Health said in a statement.
There have been 355 cases since the virus resurfaced in
Danang, with 11 deaths. Coronavirus infections have since been
detected in at least 15 locations in Vietnam.
