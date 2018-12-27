Vietnam's 2018 trade surplus estimated at $7.211 billion - govt stats office

Exports rose 13.8 percent to $244.72 billion, while imports gained 11.5 percent to $237.51 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Exports in December rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier to $21.0 billion, while imports increased 5.3 percent to $21.2 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $200 million for the month, the GSO said.

Smartphones, garments and electronics goods were among the largest export earners in 2018. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)