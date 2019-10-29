Log in
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to get first Airbus A320neo next month

10/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT
Crew members of Bamboo Airways stand near an Airbus A319 aircraft after a flight at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi

(Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways said on Tuesday it will take delivery next month of the country's first Airbus A320neo aircraft, as it looks to expand with its own fleet.

"This is the first one in the purchase order of 50 aircraft signed by Bamboo Airways and Airbus in 2018," Bamboo Airways said in a statement. "It is also the first Airbus A320neo in Vietnam."

Bamboo Airways, owned by property and leisure company FLC Group, currently operates with 10 hired aircraft and expects to also receive two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes in 2020, it added.

The airline plans to be the first Vietnamese operator to launch direct flights to the United States from Vietnam, its chairman Trinh Van Quyet said in August.

Last month it revealed a plan to raise around $100 million from a proposed initial public offering (IPO) in 2020.

Vietnam's aviation market has recorded double-digit annual growth over the past 10 years, making it one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The country's airports served 106 million passengers in 2018, up 13% from a year ago, official data showed.

Bamboo Airways, which competes against budget carrier VietJet and state-owned Vietnam Airlines, has been banking on its network of golf courses to draw in visitors, especially from Northeast Asia, to its resorts across Vietnam.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)
