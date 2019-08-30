Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam's Binh Son refinery buys first Nigerian crude cargo -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:12am EDT

SINGAPORE/HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has bought 1 million barrels of Bonny Light crude in its first-ever import of Nigerian crude, two trade sources and a senior company executive told Reuters on Friday.

Binh Son bought the crude cargo in mid-August for delivery in October-November for its 130,000-barrel-per-day Dung Quat refinery, according to the sources, all of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"This is the first batch of crude oil we have imported from Nigeria for the plant," said the company executive, who declined to reveal further details.

"We haven't decided yet if we will keep importing Nigerian crude in the future."

Binh Son, Vietnam's first refinery, is stepping up efforts to reduce its dependence on the country's dwindling domestic crude supply and widen its purchase options.

Vietnam has been relying more on imported crude due to a slowdown in domestic output as its reserves decline at existing fields, and because of China's increasingly assertive stance in the region hampers offshore exploration.

Vietnam's crude oil imports for the January-August period more than doubled from a year earlier to 5.57 million tonnes, as its domestic oil output fell 6.9%, official data shows.

Last month, Binh Son's Vice-CEO Nguyen Van Hoi said the company would import 2 million to 3 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude in the second half of this year for the refinery.

Price levels for West African crude grades like Bonny Light are competitive compared with regional sweet, or low-sulphur, crude grades in the Asian markets, said the two trade sources.

Oil major BP likely sold the cargo to Binh Son, according to other trader sources.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Khanh Vu in HANOI; Additional Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Shu Zhang and Khanh Vu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.36% 502.8 Delayed Quote.1.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aUK Consumer Confidence Slips in the Face of Brexit Nerves
DJ
01:41aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Gross domestic product, 2nd quarter 2019
PU
01:35aChina's Xi sees bigger role for joint energy exploration with Philippines
RE
01:32aIndonesia's annual inflation rate seen edging up in August - Reuters Poll
RE
01:31aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : Kazakhstan deposited ratification document with UN to Nuclear Ban Treaty
PU
01:23aChina CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aVietnam's Binh Son refinery buys first Nigerian crude cargo -sources
RE
01:11aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Governments must take further action to boost job opportunities at an older age
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : SK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.60 today
5DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group