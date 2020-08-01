Vietnam's Danang to test entire population as outbreak spreads beyond city

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coastal city of Danang
plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for
coronavirus infection, the governing authorities said on
Saturday, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hot spot were
reported across the country, taking total infections to 586,
with three deaths.
Most of the new cases are linked to hospitals in Danang
city, where the first locally transmitted infection in more than
three months was detected last week.
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that up to 800,000
visitors to Danang have left for other parts of the country
since July 1, adding that more than 41,000 people have visited
three hospitals in the city since.
Local medical officials in Danang have conducted 8,247
coronavirus tests in the city since July 25, when the latest
cluster was first detected. Testing capacity will be increased
to 8,000-10,000 per day, the governing authorities said.
Vietnam has detected new coronavirus cases in other cities,
including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with links to Danang.
Meanwhile, authorities of the capital city, Hanoi said late
on Saturday it had carried out around 49,000 tests since
Thursday after the city ordered mass testing for all people who
recently returned from the popular coastal city.
Dr. Kidong Park, the World Health Organization's
representative in Vietnam, told Reuters the country had been
preparing for the possibility of wider community transmission,
after the country reported its first case in January.
"The government has always been determined to ensure that
its people are protected from COVID-19 by keeping the country’s
relatively low number of cases and controlling the transmission
within the community," Park said in an emailed statement.
