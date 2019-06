The cost of education services rose 6.29% in the period from a year earlier, while the cost housing was up 3.33%, the General Statistics Office said.

Compared with last month, June consumer prices fell 0.9%.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.96% in June from a year earlier and was 0.16% from May, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

