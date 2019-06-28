Vietnam's June trade surplus $400 million vs $1.3 billion deficit in May

Exports in June likely rose 8.5% from a year earlier to $21.6 billion, while imports rose 10.0% to $21.2 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

The GSO's trade data is subject to revision next month.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in June. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first half of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 7.3% from a year earlier to $122.721 billion, while imports were up 10.5% to $122.755 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $43 million, it said.

