Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam's March annual inflation rate at 2.7 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer price index in March rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of food and education services, government data released on Friday showed.

The cost of food and food services rose 4.68 percent in the period, while the cost of education services was up 6.12 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Compared with last month, March consumer price index fell 0.21 percent. In February, the CPI expanded 0.8 percent compared with the previous month, the GSO said. It increased 0.69 percent from the end of last year.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.84 percent in March from a year earlier and was down 0.06 percent from February, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4 percent this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/28Dollar bounces, set for steepest rise in five months even as growth slows
RE
03/28China's Huawei posts 25 percent rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
RE
03/28Indonesia March inflation seen at bottom of central bank target range - Reuters poll
RE
03/28PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/29 China boosts measures to open economy
PU
03/28CHINA HAS ROOM TO MANOEUVRE ON DEBT, DELEVERAGING TO BE PACED : forex regulator
RE
03/28Asian stocks gain on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Inland Rail driving economic opportunities
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodal Company - Board Appointments
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board
PU
03/28Stephen Moore's Unusual Route to the Fed as a Political Warrior
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.