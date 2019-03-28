Vietnam's March annual inflation rate at 2.7 percent

The cost of food and food services rose 4.68 percent in the period, while the cost of education services was up 6.12 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Compared with last month, March consumer price index fell 0.21 percent. In February, the CPI expanded 0.8 percent compared with the previous month, the GSO said. It increased 0.69 percent from the end of last year.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 1.84 percent in March from a year earlier and was down 0.06 percent from February, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4 percent this year.

