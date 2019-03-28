Vietnam's March trade surplus estimated at $600 million: government statistics office

Exports in March likely rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $22.4 billion, while imports rose 14.7 percent to $21.8 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in March. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first quarter of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 4.7 percent to $58.51 billion, while imports were up 8.9 percent to $57.98 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $536 million, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Darren Schuettler)