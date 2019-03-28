Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam's March trade surplus estimated at $600 million: government statistics office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam likely posted a trade surplus of $600 million in March, compared with a $768.2 million deficit in February, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in March likely rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $22.4 billion, while imports rose 14.7 percent to $21.8 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in March. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first quarter of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 4.7 percent to $58.51 billion, while imports were up 8.9 percent to $57.98 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $536 million, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/28Dollar bounces, set for steepest rise in five months even as growth slows
RE
03/28China's Huawei posts 25 percent rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
RE
03/28Indonesia March inflation seen at bottom of central bank target range - Reuters poll
RE
03/28PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/29 China boosts measures to open economy
PU
03/28CHINA HAS ROOM TO MANOEUVRE ON DEBT, DELEVERAGING TO BE PACED : forex regulator
RE
03/28Asian stocks gain on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Inland Rail driving economic opportunities
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodal Company - Board Appointments
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board
PU
03/28Stephen Moore's Unusual Route to the Fed as a Political Warrior
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.