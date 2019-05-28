Vietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office

The cost of education services rose 6.17% year-on-year during the period, while the cost of housing and building materials was up 4.21%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The consumer prices in May rose 0.49% from April, the GSO added.

Core inflation — excluding food, energy, healthcare and education prices — rose 1.9% in May from a year earlier and was up 0.13% from April, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

