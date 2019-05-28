Log in
Vietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office

05/28/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam building is seen in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.88% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of education services as well as housing and building materials, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The cost of education services rose 6.17% year-on-year during the period, while the cost of housing and building materials was up 4.21%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The consumer prices in May rose 0.49% from April, the GSO added.

Core inflation — excluding food, energy, healthcare and education prices — rose 1.9% in May from a year earlier and was up 0.13% from April, the GSO said.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

