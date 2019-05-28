Vietnam's May trade deficit widens to $1.3 billion

The country typically releases statistics data before the end of the reporting period and figures are revised later.

Exports in May rose 7.5% from a year earlier to $21.5 billion, while imports rose 8.3% to $22.8 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in May. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first five months of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 6.7% to $100.74 billion, while imports were up 10.3% to $101.28 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $540 million, it said.

