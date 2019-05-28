Log in
Vietnam's May trade deficit widens to $1.3 billion

05/28/2019 | 10:59pm EDT
Woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at Hai Phong port

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade deficit widened to $1.3 billion in May, from $550 million in April, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The country typically releases statistics data before the end of the reporting period and figures are revised later.

Exports in May rose 7.5% from a year earlier to $21.5 billion, while imports rose 8.3% to $22.8 billion, the General Statistics office said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in May. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

For the first five months of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 6.7% to $100.74 billion, while imports were up 10.3% to $101.28 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $540 million, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

