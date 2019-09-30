Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October

"The refinery will cut down on crude oil imports ahead of the maintenance," the source said, declining to provide further details.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery, located 260 km (160 miles) south of Hanoi, is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum <IPO-KUWP.KW>, 25.1% by PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

The $9 billion refinery became operational in late 2018, becoming Vietnam's second oil refinery. Nghi Son and the 130,000-bpd Dung Quat refinery, which began production in 2009, together meet about 70% of Vietnam's refined oil product demand.

