Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:04am EDT

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery will be shut down for 40 to 50 days starting Oct. 20 or Oct. 22 for major maintenance, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

"The refinery will cut down on crude oil imports ahead of the maintenance," the source said, declining to provide further details.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery, located 260 km (160 miles) south of Hanoi, is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum <IPO-KUWP.KW>, 25.1% by PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

The $9 billion refinery became operational in late 2018, becoming Vietnam's second oil refinery. Nghi Son and the 130,000-bpd Dung Quat refinery, which began production in 2009, together meet about 70% of Vietnam's refined oil product demand.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -2.46% 3175 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.10% 61.92 Delayed Quote.15.51%
MITSUI & CO LTD -2.98% 1777 End-of-day quote.7.66%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. -2.93% 2419 End-of-day quote.2.50%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -0.39% 2684 End-of-day quote.11.60%
WTI -0.04% 56.02 Delayed Quote.24.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aHong Kong Aug home prices drop for third month, steeper declines forecast
RE
12:26aMost markets start week on subdued note on trade worries
RE
12:23aHong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July
RE
12:23aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-August 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aHappy holidays? Not in China if frozen pork is on the table
RE
12:04aVietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October
RE
09/29GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labour deal
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group