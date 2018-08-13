Log in
Vietnam's Vinfast in deal with Siemens for technology to make electric buses

08/13/2018 | 06:47am CEST

HANOI (Reuters) - VinFast Trading and Production LLC has signed two contracts with Siemens Vietnam, a unit of Siemens, for the supply of technology and components to manufacture electric buses in the Southeast Asian country.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, said on Monday the deals will enable it to launch the first electric bus by the end of 2019.

"Electric buses are an essential element of sustainable urban public transportation systems," Siemens Vietnam President and CEO Pham Thai Lai said in the statement.

VinFast will also produce electric motorcycles, electric cars and gasoline cars from its $1.5-billion (£1.18 billion) factory being built in Haiphong City, it said.

In June, General Motors Co agreed to transfer its Vietnamese operation to VinFast, which will also exclusively distribute GM's Chevrolet cars in Vietnam.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS -1.62% 110.54 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
VINGROUP JSC --End-of-day quote.
