Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam's third quarter GDP growth accelerates to 7.31% as output, exports rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Women work on a garment assembly line of Maxport Garment Company in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's economic growth quickened to 7.31 percent in the third quarter year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Saturday.

The processing and manufacturing industry grew 10.05% in July-September from a year earlier, while the services sector rose 7.11% and the agricultural sector was up 1.53%, the GSO said in a statement.

It also revised up second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.73% from 6.71%.

The Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday it maintained its forecast for Vietnam's growth for this year at 6.8%, and for next year at 6.7%.

The head of the GSO said last month Vietnam would revise up the size of its GDP by 25.4% for the 2011-2017 period.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42pVietnam's third quarter GDP growth accelerates to 7.31% as output, exports rise
RE
10:32pFiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures
RE
10:32pMylan to pay $30 million U.S. SEC fine related to EpiPen overcharge probe
RE
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Floyd Green discusses breadfruit with Author Andrea Whyte
PU
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Green views a variety of breadfruit products
PU
10:12pU.S. FAA requiring inspections for cracks on some 737 NG planes
RE
09:34p'SYSTEM IS NOT BROKEN' AFTER 737 MAX CRASHES : review panel chair
RE
09:08pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's external debt structure continues to improve
PU
08:48pSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:24pU.S. labor judge rules that Tesla broke labor law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group