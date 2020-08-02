Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as virus cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 08:06am EDT

HANOI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vietnamese authorities said on Sunday they were finding it hard to track the origin of a fresh coronavirus outbreak that began in the central city of Danang and has infected around 200 people in recent weeks.

"In Danang, there are many sources of virus, and there are still many infections out there in the community," a government statement said of the city, a popular tourist hotspot with a population of 1.1 million.

The country reported 34 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 620. The death toll rose by two to five, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the strain of the virus detected in the new outbreak is a more contagious one.

He said with the new strain, each infected person may infect about 5-6 people compared to 1.8-2.2 people in the previous period.

Authorities have taken a series of "unprecedented measures" to fight the outbreak in Danang, including the mobilisation of several hundred military school students to help with contact tracing and collecting test samples, the government said in its statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Gareth Jones and Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aSyria says U.S. oil firm signed deal with Kurdish-led rebels
RE
09:15aConsumers, Flush With Stimulus Money, Shun Credit-Card Debt
DJ
08:42aAGROLIGA : Tendencies of Ukrainian agrarian market in July 2020.
PU
08:25aSouth African telecom operator Telkom moves into financial services
RE
08:15aHow Senate's Small Business Chairman Sees PPP Evolving
DJ
08:06aVietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as virus cases rise
RE
07:08aVIETNAM HEALTH MINISTRY : COVID-19 infections rise to 620; death toll to 5
RE
07:08aVietnam reports 34 new covid-19 infections sunday, raising total to 620; death toll rises to 5
RE
06:03aHong Kong's mom-and-pop investors squeeze funds as IPOs sizzle
RE
05:45aBEHIND THE VAST MARKET RALLY : A Tumbling Dollar
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal -..
2VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : VARIAN : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 bln deal for Varian
4Siemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 billion deal for Varian
5SIEMENS AG : Siemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group