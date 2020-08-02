Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as virus cases rise

HANOI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vietnamese authorities said on
Sunday they were finding it hard to track the origin of a fresh
coronavirus outbreak that began in the central city of Danang
and has infected around 200 people in recent weeks.
"In Danang, there are many sources of virus, and there are
still many infections out there in the community," a government
statement said of the city, a popular tourist hotspot with a
population of 1.1 million.
The country reported 34 infections on Sunday, bringing the
total number of coronavirus cases to 620. The death toll rose by
two to five, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the strain of the
virus detected in the new outbreak is a more contagious one.
He said with the new strain, each infected person may infect
about 5-6 people compared to 1.8-2.2 people in the previous
period.
Authorities have taken a series of "unprecedented measures"
to fight the outbreak in Danang, including the mobilisation of
several hundred military school students to help with contact
tracing and collecting test samples, the government said in its
statement.
