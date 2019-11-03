Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam to officially announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 11:57pm EST
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will officially announce the revision of the size of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2011-2017 period later this month, the head of the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

The GSO said in August it would revise up the size of the GDP by 25.4% for the period to meet international norms and better reflect the real size and structure of the economy.

"We have submitted the revision results to the Prime Minister and it will be made public later in November," Nguyen Bich Lam, director of the General Statistics Office told Reuters.

"The upward revision for the 2011-2017 period is still 25.4%," Lam said.

Lam said the announcement will be made later than previously scheduled "because we need more time to calculate the impacts of the revision on macroeconomic indicators."

In its statement in August, the GSO said recent strong private sector growth had not been fully reflected in its statistical data, and that experts at the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations were helping the with the revision.

Vietnam has been targeting annual GDP growth of 6.5%-7.0% for the 2016-2020 period, and last year it grew by 7.08%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had put GDP at more than $240 billion in 2018.

Last month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam's GDP growth is expected to exceed 6.8% this year, backed by robust exports and foreign investment.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aNew Zealand PM Ardern announces upgrade of free trade deal with China
RE
12:22aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok- sources
RE
12:18aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - AGL Sales Pty Ltd - 2019 performance audit
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aDA-CMTF ON AFRICAN SWINE FEVER BULLETIN NO. 13 : Pork products found ASF positive; Hog raisers, traders urged not to sell, trade sick pigs
PU
12:03aMalaysia to issue bauxite mining licences by January after ban lifted
RE
11/04Microsoft Innovation Center Partners with æternity to Support Blockchain Startups in Malta
GL
11/03Vietnam to officially announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month
RE
11/03Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
RE
11/03Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal optimism, Thailand leads gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares hit 14-week highs on trade deal hopes
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group