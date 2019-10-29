Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vietnam to vet Russian wheat exporters to address quality concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:39am EDT
Combine harvests wheat in field in Stavropol region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to provide Vietnam with a list of its wheat exporters for approval, the Russian regulator said on Tuesday, as the two countries try to resolve Vietnamese quality concerns about the Russian crop.

Vietnam has complained that it has found thistle seed in wheat imported from Russia and some other big suppliers and has urged local importers to seek supplies from other countries.

Vietnam slashed its wheat purchases from Russia a year ago after finding imports contained thistle seed, as it fears thistle seed could spread across Vietnam and damage crops.

Earlier this month Vietnam asked Russia's agriculture safety watchdog to temporarily suspend issuing new wheat export certificates for shipments to Vietnam until the issue with thistle seed is resolved.

Last week, officials from the two countries held talks and "the Vietnamese side proposed to introduce certification of Russian exporters in order to regulate the situation with the supply of Russian wheat," the Russian watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor will send a list of companies interested in exporting wheat to the Vietnamese market, specifying the expected amount of supply..."

"These decisions will help to solve the issue in the nearest future," the regulator told Reuters, when asked if the issuance of new export certificates had been resumed.

Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov, that Russia had resumed shipments to Vietnam as three vessels - which were already in the country - were unloaded.

"We have solved this issue, have settled it with the Vietnamese side, the Russian grain has already come to the Vietnamese market," TASS cited Akimov as saying.

"We agreed on increased phytosanitary control over supplies.... The most important thing right now is that three vessels have been unloaded," Akimov told TASS.

Vietnam imported 506,400 tonnes of wheat from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in July-September this year, down from 1 million tonnes in the same period of last year. Vietnam bought 154,200 tonnes in October 2018 and then did not buy any Russian wheat between November 2018 and June 2019. <GRA/RU>

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Louise Heavens/Susan Fenton)

By Polina Devitt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 63.9375 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
VILMORIN & CIE -1.20% 49.2 Real-time Quote.-3.04%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.16% 511.75 End-of-day quote.2.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aMTN's $2 bln Nigerian tax dispute case set for Jan. 30-31
RE
07:49aBoeing CEO to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers
RE
07:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : UK Government Must Finally Recognise Beef Crisis
PU
07:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Livestock Committee Chairman's Blog
PU
07:46aConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
07:41aMobile game firm Scopely raises $200 million
RE
07:40aConocoPhillips profit beats estimates on higher production
RE
07:39aVietnam to vet Russian wheat exporters to address quality concerns
RE
07:37aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : A Destiny Fit for a King
PU
07:35aJohn Paul Prebish Lists a Stunning New Construction Furnished Home in Sought-After Old Naples
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group