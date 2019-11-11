Log in
Vietnam trade surplus in October widens to $1.86 billion: customs

11/11/2019 | 11:05pm EST
Shipping containers are loaded to a ship at a port in Hai Phong city

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $1.86 billion in October, widening from a surplus of $1.6 billion in September, customs data released on Tuesday showed.

Exports in October rose 3.7% from the previous month to $24.23 billion, while imports rose 2.91% to $22.37 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in October. Key imports were electronics and machinery, the department said.

In the first ten months of 2019, Vietnam's exports climbed 8.3% from a year earlier to $218.82 billion, while imports were up 7.7% at $209.81 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.01 billion.

The government's General Statistics Office late last month forecast the October trade deficit at $100 million.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

