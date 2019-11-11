Vietnam trade surplus in October widens to $1.86 billion: customs

Exports in October rose 3.7% from the previous month to $24.23 billion, while imports rose 2.91% to $22.37 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in October. Key imports were electronics and machinery, the department said.

In the first ten months of 2019, Vietnam's exports climbed 8.3% from a year earlier to $218.82 billion, while imports were up 7.7% at $209.81 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.01 billion.

The government's General Statistics Office late last month forecast the October trade deficit at $100 million.

