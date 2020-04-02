Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019

04/02/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Two tourism products in Vietnam have been honoured at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 - an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

The tour 'Discover Vietnam in Style with Vietnam Airlines' Business Class' offers tourists the chance to experience a stylish and luxury getaway across Vietnam over seven days. Meanwhile, the tour 'Panoramic Experience in Vietnam' is designed for young, vibrant and active Japanese ladies.

The ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 selected the 11 most attractive tours to destinations in ASEAN member nations out of 78 entries. These products were honoured in six categories: New Destination Award, Luxury Travel Award, Unique Tour Award, Sustainable Tour Award, Mekong Award, and Jury's Special Award./.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-wins-asean-tourism-awards-japan-2019/170958.vnp

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 02:17:07 UTC
