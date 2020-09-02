ViewSonic : Donates to the American Foundation of Savoy Orders' Third Annual Notte di Savoia Los Angeles Giving Event

Savoy Foundation Virtual Event Raises $100,000 to Benefit Caterina’s Club to feed 100,000 Homeless Children

ViewSonic Corp., a leader in collaboration and visual display solutions, continues its charitable efforts and community outreach with a donation to the Savoy Foundation. ViewSonic donated the remaining funds needed to reach the $100,000 goal that benefits Caterina’s Club, which has made it its mission to feed more than 5,000 meals a week to homeless and motel children in Orange County.

From left to right: Shaye McClory, Director of Strategic Marketing, KCOMM; Jeff Volpe, President, ViewSonic Americas; Comm. Sinan Kanatsiz; Chef Bruno Serato, Founder, Caterina's Club; Event Chair, Dan McClory; Comm. Pat Mahoney; Family #228 of Caterina's Club Welcome Home Program (Photo: Business Wire)

“ViewSonic has been a supporter of Caterina’s Club for seven years and has donated cash and thousands of pounds of pasta each year during the annual pasta drive. One in five children are at risk of hunger each month in Orange County and those numbers have increased with the onset of COVID-19,” said Jeff Volpe, President, Americas, ViewSonic Corporation. “This devastating virus is hitting the less fortunate hard and children even harder. As California schools have shut down, and many children miss their daily lunch, which sometimes, is their only hot meal of the day, it is more important than ever for the community to come together to ensure these children are fed. We were pleased to take part in the American Foundation of Savoy Orders virtual fundraiser and ensure that it reached its goal. This benefits the children of our community through a long-time partner of ours, Caterina’s Club.”

In response to the devastating impact of COVID-19, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders re-launched its third West Coast spring charity gala -Notte di Savoia Los Angeles - into a virtual fundraising event benefiting Caterina’s Club. The event raised $100,000 through its generous members, friends, and supporters. The Savoy Foundation, through its “Chivalry for Children's Causes™" mission, is committed to sustaining children's charities, especially during this devastating pandemic.

“Mother Theresa once said: ‘If you can't feed one thousand, feed one.’ With help from ViewSonic and Savoy, we can continue to feed millions,” said Chef Bruno Serato.

About Caterina’s Club

Caterina’s Club was founded by humanitarian and chef, Bruno Serato to provide warm meals, affordable housing assistance, and job training to homeless and low-income families throughout Southern California. Caterina’s Club identifies food insecure children who are at high-risk of malnutrition and are extremely underprivileged in our communities to ensure these children have access to warm nutritional meals delivered nightly. With the onset of COVID-19, the Boys and Girls Clubs, where Caterina’s Club distributed dinners have shut. Chef Bruno continues offering fresh pasta for children and their families to take home outside of these closed locations. to after school programs and Boys and Girls Clubs. Caterina’s club has donated over 1,000,000 since the pandemic started. For more information and to support Caterina’s Club, please visit https://caterinasclub.org/

About the Savoy Foundation and the American Delegation of Savoy Orders

The American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes the United States of America, is among 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan. The Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy are among the oldest orders of chivalry in the world. Their origins and their principles, traditions, and humanitarian goals, like those of the Royal House of Savoy that has the hereditary right to confer them, date back a thousand years. The American Delegation of Savoy Orders through its charitable arm, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, contributes to humanitarian, hospitaller and charitable projects and initiatives in the United States and abroad, particularly in healthcare and hospice care, disaster relief, education programs and children's causes.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, a 501(c) (3) charitable organization headquartered in New York City, supports local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, social assistance and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for hospitals, relief agencies, children’s causes and hospice care for the poor, infirm and elderly. The Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Roster Consultative Statues with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document.

