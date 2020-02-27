ViewSonic Launches New Performance Monitors for Transformative and Collaborative Experiences

The New Monitors Line-Up Offer Various Features, Versatility and Functionality for Businesses, Home Offices or Classrooms

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solution products, introduces new monitors that combine sleek designs, functionality, and versatility with an exceptional front-of-screen experience. Ranging in sizes from 24” to 27” inches, these IPS panel monitors offer a variety of resolutions, features, and connectivity options to ensure maximum flexibility and productivity in collaborative environments. For added convenience and to reduce clutter, these new monitors come with USB Type-C connectivity for an all-in-one cable solution that transmits power, data, video and audio from desktops or laptops to the monitor.

The new ViewSonic monitors include the iF design-winning VX2785-2K-mhdu and VX2485-mhu, developed with style and ergonomics to fit into today’s modern environments. With a three-sided borderless screen and a unique circular ringed-base design, these monitors provide the latest in connectivity, cable management and design. The VG2456 features a command center-like station with various network connectivity options, including RJ45 passthrough and an all-in-one display that eliminates the need for a costly docking station. The 10-point touch TD2455 display delivers cross-platform compatibility for effective hands-on control for collaborative classrooms and more productive workspaces.

VX2785-2K-MHDU Monitor:

27-inch IPS monitor with native QHD (2560x1440) resolution

Tilt of -5/+20 degrees; swivel of up to 30-degrees

Single cable solution with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity; other inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort

AMD FreeSync technology virtually eliminates screen-tearing and stuttering for smooth, fluid visuals

Available now for an estimated street price of $358.00

VX2485-MHU Monitor

24-inch IPS monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Tilt of -5/+20 degrees; swivel of up to 30-degrees

Single cable solution with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity; other inputs include HDMI and VGA

AMD FreeSync technology virtually eliminates screen-tearing and stuttering for smooth, fluid visuals

Available now for an estimated street price of $194.00

VG2456 Docking Monitor:

24-inch IPS monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Single cable solution with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity; other inputs include RJ45, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and DisplayPort Out (for DaisyChain)

vDisplay Manager software to control and adjust display settings of the monitor

Trouble-free multi-monitor daisy-chain set-up; Easy-to-install quick-release monitor stand for simple deployment

Ergonomic design with 40-degree tilt and bi-directional pivot, as well swivel and height adjustment

Available now for an estimated street price of $275.00

TD2455 Touch Display:

24-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Intuitive and responsive 10-point projected capacitive (PCAP) touch screen

Ergonomic design, SuperClear IPS panel and 3-sided ultra-thin bezel

Connectivity includes USB 3.2 Type-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, and DisplayPort Out (for DaisyChain)

Currently available for an estimated street price of $358.00

“By introducing these performance and feature-rich monitors, ViewSonic is offering a variety of choices, whether the user is in charge of a large-scale enterprise or a home-based business,” said Kenneth Mau, Business Line Director of Monitors at ViewSonic. “The VG2456 docking monitor offers an all-in one, streamlined desktop display solution. It is designed for busy workplace environments and can help to reduce gratuitous business costs. The TD2455 touchscreen monitor can be used in a multitude of environments by either connecting to a projector or interactive whiteboard, making the display an ideal solution as a podium touch display option. And, with the VX85 series, we’re delivering award-winning design and technical features that make users’ desktops as distinctive as their work.”

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in more than 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

