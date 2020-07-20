ViewSonic Wins 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Next-Gen Education Technology

Prestigious Awards Program Honors Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected ViewSonic as the winner of its “Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year” award in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Recognized as the Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year, ViewSonic is particularly proud of its solutions that allow teachers to integrate distance learning and hybrid teaching for the foreseeable future. As leaders in interactive display technology, ViewSonic transforms classrooms—both physical and virtual—into immersive, next-generation learning environments. The Company’s education solutions drive engagement, energize, and motivate students, as well as make teaching more fun. From ViewBoard® interactive displays and myViewBoard™ collaborative software, to projector solutions for lecture halls, ViewSonic’s portfolio of solutions help educators and students connect and collaborate like never before.

“Interactive learning is a powerful approach to delivering a true next-generation education experience, building engaging learning experiences through peer-to-peer collaboration between students and teachers alike,” said Jeff Volpe, President at ViewSonic Americas. “Our myViewBoard Classroom solution delivers this interactive learning experience, serving as a dynamic platform that offers educators easy access to their tools, assignments, courses, and documents in one place, with the added bonus of having an open, agnostic, and secure digital whiteboard at their fingertips. We are extremely proud to receive this 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation and success in delivering next-gen education solutions.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The entire experience of school is being radically rethought to better meet the needs of students, educators and administrators, and ViewSonic is delivering compelling next-gen school solutions that are creating this new dynamic learning experience,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Our next-gen school award is all about recognizing companies providing solutions that reinvent the experience of learning as well as the outcome of learning, and ViewSonic breaks through the crowded EdTech space in this category. We congratulate the entire ViewSonic team on their well-deserved 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award.”

ViewSonic is utilizing its core competencies toward offering education solutions that integrate interactive displays with ViewBoard® displays, as well as digital whiteboarding software solutions, including myViewBoard and myViewBoard Classroom. This pioneering system operates on an open-agnostic philosophy and fully supports Google Classroom and G Suite for Education.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005095/en/