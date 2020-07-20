Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViewSonic Wins 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Next-Gen Education Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Prestigious Awards Program Honors Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected ViewSonic as the winner of its “Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year” award in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Recognized as the Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year, ViewSonic is particularly proud of its solutions that allow teachers to integrate distance learning and hybrid teaching for the foreseeable future. As leaders in interactive display technology, ViewSonic transforms classrooms—both physical and virtual—into immersive, next-generation learning environments. The Company’s education solutions drive engagement, energize, and motivate students, as well as make teaching more fun. From ViewBoard® interactive displays and myViewBoard™ collaborative software, to projector solutions for lecture halls, ViewSonic’s portfolio of solutions help educators and students connect and collaborate like never before.

“Interactive learning is a powerful approach to delivering a true next-generation education experience, building engaging learning experiences through peer-to-peer collaboration between students and teachers alike,” said Jeff Volpe, President at ViewSonic Americas. “Our myViewBoard Classroom solution delivers this interactive learning experience, serving as a dynamic platform that offers educators easy access to their tools, assignments, courses, and documents in one place, with the added bonus of having an open, agnostic, and secure digital whiteboard at their fingertips. We are extremely proud to receive this 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation and success in delivering next-gen education solutions.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The entire experience of school is being radically rethought to better meet the needs of students, educators and administrators, and ViewSonic is delivering compelling next-gen school solutions that are creating this new dynamic learning experience,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Our next-gen school award is all about recognizing companies providing solutions that reinvent the experience of learning as well as the outcome of learning, and ViewSonic breaks through the crowded EdTech space in this category. We congratulate the entire ViewSonic team on their well-deserved 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award.”

ViewSonic is utilizing its core competencies toward offering education solutions that integrate interactive displays with ViewBoard® displays, as well as digital whiteboarding software solutions, including myViewBoard and myViewBoard Classroom. This pioneering system operates on an open-agnostic philosophy and fully supports Google Classroom and G Suite for Education.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aVOLKSWAGEN : New Production Board Member for Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand
PU
08:21aVOLKSWAGEN : is rolling out its own charging service to coincide with the market launch of the ID. family. ...
PU
08:21aVALE S A : 07/20/2020 Vale announces Chief Compliance Officer
PU
08:21aSNAP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:20aMAINSTREET BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aEnlivex Announces a new publication “Apoptotic cell therapy for cytokine storm associated with acute severe sepsis” in Cell Death & Disease, a Nature Research Journal
AQ
08:18aChevron picks Noble in biggest U.S. energy deal since oil crash
RE
08:18aVERSA NETWORKS : Secure SD-WAN Receives 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award
BU
08:17aFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group