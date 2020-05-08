ViewTech Borescopes 2nd Quarter Sales Begin with New VJ-3 Video Borescope Clients

Log in
05/08/2020 | 08:20am EDT

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- With some industries being allowed to return to near-normal operations, ViewTech Borescopes started their second quarter of sales with the VJ-3 video borescope being utilized for a variety of remote visual inspections throughout North America. ViewTech highlights the addition of two of their newest clients who added a ViewTech borescope to their inspection tool kit: IMCA Jamaica Limited and St. Louis Testing Laboratories.

ViewTech Borescope Kit with Case

IMCA Jamaica Limited, a distributor of Caterpillar and John Deere equipment, required a borescope for combustion area inspections inside reciprocating gas engines. ViewTech Borescopes advised their VJ-3 6.0-millimeter x 1.5 meter would be able to fill their heavy equipment inspection needs. With their new ViewTech video borescope arriving onsite quickly, IMCA's Service Manager, Ricky Brooks, stated the VJ-3 video borescope "works extremely well" and they had already put it to use on 6 engines.

When St. Louis Testing Laboratories competitive brand of video borescope required an expensive repair, they sought a new borescope for weld inspections. As an independent commercial testing laboratory, St. Louis Testing Laboratories specializes in a variety of nondestructive testing (NDT), including chemical, environmental, mechanical, coating and electronics. Their NDT Department Coordinator, Daren Larose, made the decision to switch to a ViewTech VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope. ViewTech's newest video borescope, the Dual Camera, was suggested as a solution to improve their current inspection process. With not only a forward-facing camera, but also a 90-degree side view camera, inspection times are reduced with the VJ-3 Dual Camera.

In addition to beginning their second quarter of borescope sales, ViewTech Borescopes now offers many VJ-3 video borescope tips and helpful hints in the form of short videos online. Topics range from ViewTech borescope models for sale to cleaning your video borescope to accessories included with your VJ-3 video borescope purchase. Videos can be viewed on ViewTech Borescopes website or on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/Borescopes.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0508s2p-vt-scope-with-case-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-2nd-quarter-sales-begin-with-new-vj-3-video-borescope-clients/
