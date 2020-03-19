Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ViewTech Borescopes Announces New Ultraviolet Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ViewTech Borescopes is debuting the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) video borescope which facilitates endoscopic dye penetrant testing by detecting internal and external surface defects. These inspections are a critical part of quality control for many different types of manufacturing processes.

ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 UV Ultra Violet

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Mar 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dye penetrant (DP) testing, often referred to as a fluorescent penetrant inspections (FPI), is an important method of nondestructive testing of materials that occurs when a fluorescent dye is applied to a non-porous material surface to detect micro-fractures, delamination, seams and other defects with an ultraviolet light. ViewTech Borescopes is debuting the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) video borescope which facilitates endoscopic dye penetrant testing by detecting internal and external surface defects. These inspections are a critical part of quality control for many different types of manufacturing processes.

The VJ-3 UV Video Borescope is available with an insertion tube diameter of 6.0 millimeters and lengths ranging from 1.0 to 3.0 meters. Featuring full four-way articulation, image and video capture capability, along with a rugged, liquid-proof design, nondestructive testing professionals will save time and improve FPI outcomes with the ultra-portable and easy to use VJ-3 UV video borescope. In addition to the VJ-3 Ultraviolet, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and the VJ-3 Infrared (IR).

The combination of the VJ-3 UV and DP testing is used by a skilled technician to detect even the smallest imperfections. With the potential for high-volume testing at a low-cost, dye penetrant testing is suitable for machined parts and manufactured products for the Aerospace, Energy, Medical, Automotive, Military and Defense industries, as well as numerous other industries.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/F6Bp25ea3oI

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0319s2p-viewtech-vj3-uv-300dpi.jpg

For more information, press only:
Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing
231-943-1171
dwhite@viewtech.com

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-announces-new-ultraviolet-mechanical-articulating-video-borescope/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aEXCLUSIVE : UK supermarkets expect police support if London in lockdown - industry source
RE
08:17aARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : Partners with Grow West® and Buttonwillow Warehouse Company to Bring GoodHemp Seeds to California Growers
PU
08:16aIndia bars international commercial passenger flights from landing in country for one week
RE
08:07aGermany to use exception to debt brake, eyes new borrowing - source
RE
08:05aSwiss National Bank seeks state help to fight coronavirus
RE
08:05aViewTech Borescopes Announces New Ultraviolet Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope
SE
08:02aSpain urges EU-wide fiscal response to coronavirus after ECB plan
RE
08:01aTHREE PEOPLE HAVE CORONAVIRUS AT U.S. MISSION IN GENEVA : official
RE
07:54aIn Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official
RE
07:53aAirline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group