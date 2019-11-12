Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Views shift sharply on whether BOJ's next move will be easing or tapering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:36pm EST
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

Economists are largely split on the Bank of Japan's next move, according to a Reuters poll, with a growing number saying the central bank would unwind stimulus as its next course of action.

While a narrow majority of analysts still expect the BOJ to ease further, the sharp rise in the opposing camp - tripling from a month earlier - comes even after the central bank gave its strongest signal to date at its end-October meeting that it may cut interest rates in the near future.

Signs of an easing in the U.S.-China trade war and a reversal of the yen's recent strengthening are prompting some economists to shift their forecasts.

"There are hopes for progress in the U.S.-China trade talks and the deterioration in the global economy has also relatively eased," said Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"The risk of excessive yen appreciation has also receded. There is no need for the BOJ to ease policy proactively."

The survey, taken Nov. 6-12, found that 23 of 41 economists, or 56%, expect the BOJ's next step will be further easing, down sharply from 85% in last month's poll.

By contrast, 18 economists, or 44%, believe unwinding stimulus will be the BOJ's next course of action, a dramatic jump from just six economists in the previous survey. All 18 said the BOJ's unwinding of stimulus would come in 2021 or later.

The central bank kept policy steady at its Oct. 30-31 review but tweaked its forward guidance to say it would maintain ultra-low rates or even cut them for as long as needed to gauge overseas risks.

Moreover, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has long pledged to ease further without hesitation if momentum towards the BOJ's 2% inflation target is lost.

Although the bank maintains that momentum remains intact, core inflation running around 0.3% means the BOJ still has its work cut out, keeping expectations skewed towards the easing side for now.

"The BOJ clearly showed its bias for further easing by tweaking its forward guidance," said Kazuma Maeda, economist at Barclays Securities Japan.

"We believe the BOJ is still looking for the timing to cut its minus interest rate in the future."

Those who expect further easing forecast a wide range of timelines, including four saying said it could happen as early as December and seven saying not until at least 2021.

Asked what dollar/yen level would prompt the BOJ to ease further, about 67% of the economists said when the yen strengthened beyond 100 yen against the dollar.

The yen stood around 109.00 yen <JPY=EBS> per dollar on Wednesday.

The economy is expected to shrink an annualised 2.5% in the current quarter, with consumer spending hit by an increase in the sales tax, but it will likely grow 0.7% this fiscal year to March, the poll found.

Economic growth is expected to slow to 0.4% in the following year.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but not fresh foods, will grow 0.7% this fiscal year and 0.6% next year, according to the poll.

Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10% from 8% on Oct. 1, a move that is seen as critical for fixing the country's tattered finances.

Although the government has already taken steps to mitigate the impact on consumption, there are worries the higher levy could hit the economy.

Underscoring the pressure on growth, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked his cabinet last week to compile a package of stimulus measures and build infrastructure to cope with large natural disasters.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package see)

(Polling by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

By Kaori Kaneko
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 74.592 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.65% 172.76 Delayed Quote.14.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 140.109 Delayed Quote.0.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 82.32 Delayed Quote.2.54%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 120.097 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.16% 0.9092 Delayed Quote.1.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 61.86 Delayed Quote.15.20%
MAEDA CORPORATION 2.73% 1090 End-of-day quote.7.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.97% 69.711 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
TOKAI CORP. -0.49% 2631 End-of-day quote.-5.22%
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.55% 1088 End-of-day quote.27.10%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 109.043 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
WTI 0.00% 56.65 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36pINDONESIA LIKELY TO RECORD TRADE DEFICIT IN OCTOBER : Reauters poll
RE
11:36pViews shift sharply on whether BOJ's next move will be easing or tapering
RE
11:32pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:32pL'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11:31pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pRegulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal - WSJ
RE
11:08pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
11:01pAsian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
4Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group