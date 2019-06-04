Viken Detection : Introduces Broadwing-LAD™, a Large-Area Detector Accessory for Its Market-Leading HBI-120 Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Imager

Broadwing-LAD Enhances the Capabilities of the HBI-120 for Drug Interdiction and Enables New Missions in Building Searches, Tactical Raids and Counter Surveillance

Viken Detection, pioneer of handheld x-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced the introduction of its Broadwing-LADTM accessory for the HBI-120 handheld x-ray imager. The detachable, lightweight, large-area detector enhances vehicle inspection capabilities for drug interdiction and enables new applications of the HBI-120, including building searches, tactical raids and counter-surveillance.

Viken Detection’s Broadwing-LAD™, a large-area detector accessory, enhances the capabilities of its HBI-120 handheld backscatter x-ray imager. (Photo: Business Wire)

The HBI-120 is currently in use by law enforcement agencies around the world and with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the U.S. border. The HBI-120 is responsible for significant seizures of cash, drugs and weapons concealed in vehicles. The addition of the Broadwing-LAD accessory provides not only a deeper scan but also a larger view of items being inspected, including vehicles, and even allows authorities to “sweep” rooms to ensure safe entry for officers.

No other technology on the market can provide this breadth of capabilities.

“Our vision is to take Viken technology anywhere there is a public safety problem that technology can solve,” said Viken Detection CEO, Jim Ryan. “The addition of our Broadwing-LAD accessory enables superior threat detection across multiple public safety scenarios. As technology plays an ever more significant role in law enforcement, Viken is at the leading edge, developing new devices that are futureproof, multi-layered and open-sourced to allow them to work together with other solutions and keep the public safe.”

Viken Detection is the market leader in handheld x-ray imaging and in handheld lead detection, helping officials in each of these capacities keep the public safe. Viken manufactured the first ever handheld device capable of imaging vehicles for drug interdiction.

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection (formerly known as Heuresis Inc.) provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and other hazardous threats. The company’s innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 (handled imager) and Pb200i (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered just west of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit vikendetection.com.

