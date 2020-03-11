Log in
Viking Line: Change in business performance outlook for the financial year 2020

03/11/2020 | 05:03am EDT
Viking Line: Change in business performance outlook for the financial year 2020 
Viking Line Abp                  INSIDE INFORMATION
11.03.2020, 11:00 AM

Change in business performance outlook for the financial year 2020

As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), operating conditions in our markets
have deteriorated significantly.

It is still too soon to quantify the impact on results since there is great
uncertainty regarding developments. Therefore, our earlier business performance
outlook no longer applies.

Our outlook for 2020, published in conjunction with Viking Line's Year-End
Report for 2019, was as follows:

'Outlook for the full financial year 2020

 We expect that the passenger volume trend will be stable and that net sales per
passenger will increase somewhat. Fixed-price agreements for a portion of the
Group's bunker (vessel fuel) costs for 2020 mitigate the risk of increased
bunker costs. The trend for salary expenses is considered to be moderate. Income
during the third quarter will be crucial to the Group's earnings for the full
financial year.

Competition is still tough in Viking Line's markets, where operating conditions
are affected by squeezed prices and volumes. There is a risk that economic
growth in the Asian market will come to a standstill due to the coronavirus.

Overall, operating income for 2020 is expected to be on a par with operating
income in 2019.'

Viking Line Abp

Jan Hanses
President and CEO

Jan Hanses
President and CEO
jan.hanses@vikingline.com
+358-(0)18-270 00

Attachments:
03117898.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:02:03 UTC
