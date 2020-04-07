Log in
Viking Therapeutics to Participate in 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

04/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in the Needham & Company 19th Annual Healthcare Conference.  The conference, which will take place April 14-15, 2020, is being conducted with a virtual format.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • Needham & Company 19th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Details: Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Date: April 14-15, 2020 
    Format: Virtual Conference

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including NASH.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NAFLD and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Viking's other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.  In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo.  Other programs also include VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia.  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-participate-in-19th-annual-needham-healthcare-conference-301036082.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
