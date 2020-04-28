Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 28 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. 

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • 2020 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (STRH) Life Sciences Summit
    Details: Viking management will participate in a fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: May 5-6, 2020
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 6, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference

  • UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020
    Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: May 18-20, 2020
    Presentation Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 18, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including NASH.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NAFLD and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Viking's other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.  In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo.  Other programs also include two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia.  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301047863.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aFIELMANN AG : Receives a Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
07:52aPossible Connection of MMR Vaccine to Mild COVID-19 Cases Studied by Dr. Larry P. Tilley, World Organization Advisory Board Member
GL
07:51aSAF-HOLLAND : Kepler Chevreux reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07:51aAORBIS Inc Announces the Availability of Masks and Personal Protective Equipment at Aorbis.com
BU
07:50aOracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
RE
07:50aPONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - PPCC.P
AQ
07:50agood natured Products Inc. Announces Year Ended December 31, 2019 Audited Financial Results
NE
07:50aGenTech Announces Removal of OTC Caveat Emptor Designation, Immediate Investment in Marketing and M&A
NE
07:50aNORDEA BANK ABP : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
EQ
07:50aSHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group