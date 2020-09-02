Log in
Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in four upcoming investor conferences. 

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Conference  
    Details: Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: September 9-10, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference
     
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
    Details: Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: September 14-16, 2020 
    Format: Virtual Conference
     
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation (webcast available) and participate in 1-on-1 meetings 
    Conference Date: September 15-17, 2020
    Presentation Time/Date: 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 17, 2020 
    Format: Virtual Conference
     
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
    Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation (webcast available) and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: September 21-23, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference

The Cantor Fitzgerald and Oppenheimer presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under Webcasts.  Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the Viking website following the conferences. 

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301123211.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
