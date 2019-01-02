Log in
Viking Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019

01/02/2019 | 01:31pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11th Annual Biotech Showcase, being held January 7-9, 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco. 

Viking Therapeutics

Details for this presentation are as follows:

  • Biotech Showcase 2019 – webcast available
    Time/Date: 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday, January 7, 2019
    Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square
    Room: Yosemite C

To access the live webcast of Viking's presentation, please visit "Webcasts & Presentations" within the News & Events section of Viking's Investors page at www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.  The company's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content. VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in the study.  The company is also developing VK0214, a small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.  The company's other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.  In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared to patients who received placebo.  Other programs also include VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia.  Viking holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2019-300771590.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
