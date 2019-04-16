Log in
Village Farms Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

04/16/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

BOSTON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On April 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report titled “Citron presents the Red Flag Why the SEC should investigate Village Farms – Price Target $1”.

Following the release of this report, Village Farms’ shares dropped more than 15%.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Village Farms securities on the NASDAQ stock exchange and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/villagefarms.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

© GlobeNewswire 2019
