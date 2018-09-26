Village People LLC Notifies of Security Incident

Village People, L.L.C. (“Village People”), a company providing real
estate brokerage and other real estate services in Tennessee, notifies
that on August 14, 2018, Village People, including its subsidiaries VP
Brokerage LLC dba Village, VP Services LLC, VP Core and VP Holdings
(together, “Village”), discovered an unauthorized individual may have
gained access to a network file server. Upon learning of this, Village
reset passwords, blocked the intruder’s access to their systems,
notified law enforcement, and immediately began an investigation to
determine the scope of the incident. Village’s team worked diligently to
rebuild affected systems, validate data, and restore services as quickly
as possible.
A thorough investigation was conducted by a forensic investigation firm
to determine what happened, who was impacted, and what information may
have been affected. This investigation determined some individuals who
work or otherwise do business with Village may have had their personal
information accessed, including information such as their name, address,
in some cases Social Security number, driver’s license number and date
of birth, and other financial-related information provided during a
working or other business relationship. Potentially affected individuals
include employees, agents, investors, vendors and rental property owners.
At this time, Village has no evidence that the potentially affected
individuals’ information has been misused. However, in an abundance of
caution, Village began sending notices to potentially affected
individuals on Sept. 25, 2018. The notices contain a one-time activation
code that individuals can use to enroll in one year of complimentary
identity theft protection services online or by U.S. mail. Village has
also established a dedicated phone line for individuals to call with any
questions.
More information can be found on Village’s website at villagetn.com.
Individuals who believe they are affected by this incident, but who have
not received an individual notice by Oct. 2, 2018 are encouraged to call
877-877-2578, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central
Standard Time. To help prevent a similar incident in the future, Village
is taking steps to enhance their existing security protocols and are
re-educating their staff for awareness on these types of incidents.
Village deeply regrets any inconvenience and concern caused by this
incident.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006187/en/