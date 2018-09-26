Log in
Village People LLC Notifies of Security Incident

09/26/2018 | 01:28am CEST

Village People, L.L.C. (“Village People”), a company providing real estate brokerage and other real estate services in Tennessee, notifies that on August 14, 2018, Village People, including its subsidiaries VP Brokerage LLC dba Village, VP Services LLC, VP Core and VP Holdings (together, “Village”), discovered an unauthorized individual may have gained access to a network file server. Upon learning of this, Village reset passwords, blocked the intruder’s access to their systems, notified law enforcement, and immediately began an investigation to determine the scope of the incident. Village’s team worked diligently to rebuild affected systems, validate data, and restore services as quickly as possible.

A thorough investigation was conducted by a forensic investigation firm to determine what happened, who was impacted, and what information may have been affected. This investigation determined some individuals who work or otherwise do business with Village may have had their personal information accessed, including information such as their name, address, in some cases Social Security number, driver’s license number and date of birth, and other financial-related information provided during a working or other business relationship. Potentially affected individuals include employees, agents, investors, vendors and rental property owners.

At this time, Village has no evidence that the potentially affected individuals’ information has been misused. However, in an abundance of caution, Village began sending notices to potentially affected individuals on Sept. 25, 2018. The notices contain a one-time activation code that individuals can use to enroll in one year of complimentary identity theft protection services online or by U.S. mail. Village has also established a dedicated phone line for individuals to call with any questions.

More information can be found on Village’s website at villagetn.com. Individuals who believe they are affected by this incident, but who have not received an individual notice by Oct. 2, 2018 are encouraged to call 877-877-2578, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Standard Time. To help prevent a similar incident in the future, Village is taking steps to enhance their existing security protocols and are re-educating their staff for awareness on these types of incidents.

Village deeply regrets any inconvenience and concern caused by this incident.


© Business Wire 2018
