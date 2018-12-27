Log in
Village of Deerfield IL : Holiday Tree Collection

12/27/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Waste Management will be collecting trees and other organic holiday decorations the first two collections in January:

  • Wednesday, January 2 & Thursday, January 3 (one day holiday delay this week)
  • Tuesday, January 8 & Wednesday, January 9

Make sure all bags, metal and other decorations are removed. As a reminder, Village ordinance states that refuse items and carts cannot be placed at the curb prior to sundown the day before collection. On non-collection days, all items and carts should be stored out of plain sight.

Disclaimer

Village of Deerfield, IL published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 21:19:00 UTC
