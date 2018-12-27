Village of Deerfield IL : Holiday Tree Collection

Waste Management will be collecting trees and other organic holiday decorations the first two collections in January:

Wednesday, January 2 & Thursday, January 3 (one day holiday delay this week)

Tuesday, January 8 & Wednesday, January 9

Make sure all bags, metal and other decorations are removed. As a reminder, Village ordinance states that refuse items and carts cannot be placed at the curb prior to sundown the day before collection. On non-collection days, all items and carts should be stored out of plain sight.