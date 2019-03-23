Village of Winnetka IL : Coal Tar Contractors Need a Permit

Coal Tar Contractors Need a Permit

March 22, 2019 11:27 AM

As residents begin to make improvements to their properties this spring, the Village would like to remind them of the ban of coal tar-based pavement sealants on all properties within Winnetka. Coal tar is a waste material generated during coal processing that contains high levels of chemical compounds shown to be harmful to aquatic live and pose a potential risk in humans.

The ban requires all contractors and multi-family property owners to obtain a Pavement Sealant Licensethrough the Public Works Department. Single-family homeowners applying sealant themselves do not need a Pavement Sealant Applicators License. For more information, please call Matt Havlik in the Public Works Department at 847-716-3550.

