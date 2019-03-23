Log in
Village of Winnetka IL : Coal Tar Contractors Need a Permit

03/23/2019 | 12:50am EDT

Coal Tar Contractors Need a Permit

March 22, 2019 11:27 AM

As residents begin to make improvements to their properties this spring, the Village would like to remind them of the ban of coal tar-based pavement sealants on all properties within Winnetka. Coal tar is a waste material generated during coal processing that contains high levels of chemical compounds shown to be harmful to aquatic live and pose a potential risk in humans.

The ban requires all contractors and multi-family property owners to obtain a Pavement Sealant Licensethrough the Public Works Department. Single-family homeowners applying sealant themselves do not need a Pavement Sealant Applicators License. For more information, please call Matt Havlik in the Public Works Department at 847-716-3550.

Disclaimer

Village of Winnetka, IL published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 04:49:02 UTC
